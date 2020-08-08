Betty Jean Best57, a lifelong Dennison resident, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. Born June 20, 1963 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Jack Harrison and Betty Lerlene (Garrett) Best. After her graduation from Claymont High School in 1981, she earned her cosmetology certification from Tusco Beauty School. She most recently had been employed by Special FX where she had worked since 2003. She had previously been a cosmetologist at the J.C. Penny Salon from 1988 to 2003.Betty will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her sister, Jackie K. Best; niece, Courtney (fiancé, Tyler Jarvis) Best; dear cousins who were like siblings, Chub (Lora) Best and Jordan Best; a large extended family of special aunts, uncles and cousins; and beloved dog, Kopper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her previous canine companion, Cammie. Betty was very family oriented and loved going fishing and swimming with Courtney and Jordan (whom she liked to call "Cinderella"), Chub, and Lora. She will be remembered as someone who loved everyone and whom everyone loved.Family and friends are invited to call at the Dennison Foursquare Gospel Church from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10th. A private, family funeral service is planned, followed by burial at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.