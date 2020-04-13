|
Betty Jean (Hickenbottom) Ward
89, died at her daughter's home in Newcomerstown, Ohio on Friday, April 10, 2020. She had been living with her daughter, Clenda (Ward) Hardesty and son-in-law, Duane Hardesty. Betty was born on July 26, 1930 in Newcomerstown, Ohio to the late Joseph "Joe" and Jesse "Therma" (Longsworth) Hickenbottom. Betty was a member of the Isleta United Methodist Church. She retired from the Newcomerstown School District where she was secretary at the high school and then at both the East and West Elementaries. She will always be remembered for her sweet smile, loving hugs, endless kindness, loving nature, and positive outlook on life. One treasured quality always seen by family and friends was her uncanny ability to listen with open ears and without any judgement.
Betty is survived by her children, Clenda (Duane) Hardesty of Newcomerstown, Donald (Agnes) Ward of West Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Devin, Drew, and Tory (Rachel) Hardesty, Christopher (Samantha), Tristen (Bryce), and Brandon Ward; two great-grandchildren, Kayli Smith and Gideon Ward. She is also survived by sister Sandra Dobson of Newcomerstown, sister-in-law Helen Lov of Covington, GA, and brother-in-law James Ward of Jonesboro, GA. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Cara Ward, and her husband, Owen Ward.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public services. Funeral services are in the care of Addy Funeral Home of Newcomerstown, and burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. The family requests that any memorial contributions in Betty's name be made to Everal's Chapel Preservation Society (60417 Everals Church Rd Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832) or to the Isleta United Methodist Church (58608 Co Rd 9, Newcomerstown, OH 43832). Online condolences may be made at addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 13, 2020