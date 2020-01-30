Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Betty June Rogers


1953 - 2020
Betty June Rogers Obituary
Betty June Rogers

66, of Newcomerstown, formerly of New Philadelphia, lost her battle with lung cancer on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born Aug. 25, 1953 in Steubenville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late George Earl Gatts, Sr. and Evelyn Zora (Lafferty) Gatts. A lifelong area resident, she attended Claymont High School before beginning her career in local restaurants, including Espenschied's in Dover.

On June 9, 1978, Betty married Phillip J. Rogers who survives her along with their sons, Phillip Rogers, Jr. and Roy L. (Krystal) Rogers; daughter, Rose (Brian) Law; daughter-in-law, Billie Hendrix; and grandchildren, Nathan, Nicole, Matthew, Emily, Steven, Mary and Sarah who were the light of her life. Betty is also survived by her brother, Greg (Shelby) Gatts; sisters, Linda Conners, Ruthie Hawkins, Debbie Renicker and Joyce (Jim) Davis; sisters-in-law, Ruth and Esther Rogers; brother-in-law, Mark Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George E. Gatts, Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Doyle Conners, Tommy Hawkins; and John Rogers.

Services, officiated by Pastor Aaron Linard, will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020
