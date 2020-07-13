Betty June Welshenbaugh
91, of Bowerston and formerly of New Philadelphia, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Schoenbrunn Healthcare at New Philadelphia, following a period of declining health. Betty was born August 13, 1929 at Stone Creek, she was a daughter of the late Harry Edmund and Serena (Miller) Neiger. Betty enjoyed country music, playing cards, reading books, and crocheting and knitting.
She is survived by her children: Joyce Lindsay, Dennis, Kenneth, and James Welshenbaugh; grandson, Robert Lindsay; two great-granddaughters and five great-great-grandchildren; three sisters: Helen Hanni, Esther Gowins and Doris Harper; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; five brothers: Raymond, Charles, Glen, John and Ralph; her son-in-law, Gene Lindsay; daughter-in-law, Rose Welshenbaugh; and her sister, Ruth Gowins; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Lindsay Mann.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m., where the community may pay their respects to Betty, but her family will not be present to greet guests. A private family burial will be held in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Betty by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com