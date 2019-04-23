Betty Katherine Elmore



(nee Everhart)



Our Grandma Betty got to wear her favorite red hat in heaven on Easter Sunday this year. Betty Katherine Elmore (nee Everhart) passed away on April 20, 2019 at age 89. Born April 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Opal A. (Hardesty) Everhart.



She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Moe" Elmore; two great grandchildren, Graham and Brady Elmore; and siblings, Richard W., Victor W. (Betty), William Jr.; and half-brother, Alfred Smalley. She is survived by her brother, Carl L. (Lila) Everhart; her four children, Kathie Dickerson, Chuck (Ginger), Susan Robinson (Todd), and Billy Roy; nine grandchildren; and a growing number of great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews. Famous at all family and community events for her potato salad, Betty could pert-near always be heard expressing herself with various colloquialisms she'd picked up from her childhood in Bucks Township near Baltic, Ohio. She leaves behind a vast legacy of afghans, doilies, and other crocheted heirlooms for her family and friends to cherish in her absence. Betty influenced the lives of countless people in the Sugarcreek, Baltic, Ragersville, Dundee, Stone Creek, Bakersville, and Fresno, Ohio communities as a devoted bus driver for the Garaway school district for 30 years and as an active leader in her church community at Renner's St. Paul United Church of Christ.



Funeral service at Renner's St. Paul UCC, 7620 Renner Road SW, Fresno, OH 43824 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jim Henninger officiating. Burial will be in the Renner's Cemetery. Friends may call at the Smith-Varns Funeral Home, 115 Andreas Drive, Sugarcreek, OH 44681 from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The family suggests contributions be made to Renner's St. Paul United Church of Christ in lieu of flowers.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019