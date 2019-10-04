|
|
Betty Lou Bache
91, of Uhrichsville, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born March 22, 1928 near Cadiz, she was a daughter of the late Roy L. and Lillie Mae (Riley) Huston. She was a lifelong area resident who had attended Dennison High School in her youth.
On September 18, 1946, she married Harold Arthur Bache, Sr. with whom she enjoyed nearly 57 years of marriage until his passing on December 18, 2003. They were blessed with five children, Harold "Dunnie" (April) Bache, Jr., Robert Bache, Debbie (Pete) Cottrell and Michael (Carrie Coleman) Bache, Sr. who survive her, and Marvin Bache, Sr. who preceded her in death. She is also survived by grandchildren, Julie, Adam, Chad, Hal, Mike Jr., Brian, Julie, Ryan, Hallie, Allen, Bethanie, Kellyn and Ryan; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Maryann) Huston, Shirley Ross and Judy Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Roberts; brothers, William Cavanaugh, Sr., and Earl, Roy Jr., Robert and Charles Huston; and daughter-in-law, Beth Bache. Betty devoted her life to her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved creating a beautiful place for them to live – tending her flower gardens, painting and repainting in her home, and most of all, decorating for Christmas (her favorite holiday) in every nook and cranny of her house. She was also an avid reader. She had attended Dennison First Church of God for over 70 years where she was active in many of its ministries, especially the Junior Church Program for more than three decades and as the Vacation Bible School director for many years. She dearly loved her church, especially teaching the children. Most recently, she had attended Uhrichsville First United Methodist Church.
Services, officiated by Rev. Dean Teal, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, in the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow beside her beloved husband in Tunnel Hill Cemetery near Bowerston. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice. Betty's family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Community Hospice - especially Heidi Nelson-Freiley and Megan McKenzie - for their exceptional care, as well as to Amy Myers, a dear friend, for her faithful visits and support.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 4, 2019