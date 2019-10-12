|
|
Betty Lou Bichard
89, of Kimbolton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Friday, May 30, 1930 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Bert Chambers and Viola Mae (Kennedy) Chambers Morris. Betty was a graduate of Cambridge High School, and she worked as a school cook at Liberty Elementary for 30 years. She supported the Kimbolton Community Center and the Kimbolton Fire Dept. She was a volunteer at SEORMC for 23 years. She attended Partridge Trap one room school and through the years has coordinated the annual reunion. She was a lifetime member of Kimbolton United Methodist Church and played a huge role in the Women's Society, kids club, monthly breakfast and other outreach ministries.
Betty was happily married to Raymond Bichard on Nov. 11, 1950, who preceded her in death, along with her brother, Charles Bob Chambers and sister-in-law, Louanna Chambers. Betty is survived by her children, Richard (Patty) Bichard of Kimbolton, Helen (Wayne) Penn of Hoschton, Ga., and Linda (Miles) Light of Senecaville; and her grandchildren, Travis (Sharon) Bichard, Klint (Ashley) Bichard, Wes (Tracie) Penn, Matt (Laura) Penn, Amanda (Tony) DeVore, and Shawn Light; seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Kimbolton United Methodist Church with Pastors Eddie Warren and Chris Hart officiating, followed by burial at Kimbolton Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown and Monday from 10 to 11, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kimbolton United Methodist Church in her memory. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 12, 2019