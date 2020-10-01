Betty LouGerasimof76, of Uhrichsville, died September 29, 2020.She is survived by her husband, Ted Gerasimof; daughters, Gayla (Jerry) Galbreath and Jody (Kelly) Clark; grandchildren: Ronnie Dague II, Jason (Nicole) Kline, Kollin Clark, and Kylle Clark; great-grandchildren, Carter and Cora Dague; and sister, Mary (Tom) Demuth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Ruth Nelson, and brother, Jim Nelson.According to her wishes, cremation is planned. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.