BETTY LOU GERASIMOF
Betty Lou

Gerasimof

76, of Uhrichsville, died September 29, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Ted Gerasimof; daughters, Gayla (Jerry) Galbreath and Jody (Kelly) Clark; grandchildren: Ronnie Dague II, Jason (Nicole) Kline, Kollin Clark, and Kylle Clark; great-grandchildren, Carter and Cora Dague; and sister, Mary (Tom) Demuth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Ruth Nelson, and brother, Jim Nelson.

According to her wishes, cremation is planned. A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.


Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
