|
|
Betty Lou Kohl Baker
age 93, of New Philadelphia, formerly of Gnadenhutten, died Friday, March 22, 2019. Betty Lou was born December 25, 1925 in Dennison, to the late Thomas C. and Sarah (Steen) Kennedy. She graduated from Dennison High School, attended Ohio University for two years and graduated from Muskingum College with a degree in education. She taught 22 years in the Indian Valley Schools, most of them in kindergarten. She married the late Kenneth E. Kohl in 1946. Kenneth passed away in 1983; and she was married to Robert D. Baker in 1989. Betty Lou was a member, Sunday school teacher, Diener and past Elder of Gnadenhutten Moravian Church and also attended St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover. She was a member of the Tourist Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Ohio and Tuscarawas County Chapters Retired Teachers Association, Tuscarawas County YMCA, Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Union Hospital Auxiliary and Chestnut Society. She volunteered her time to mobile Meals. She was preceded in death by her first husband; parents; and sister, Dorothy Fulton.
Surviving are her husband, Robert D. Baker; and sons, Kenneth K. (Mary) Kohl of Williamsville, New York and Peter E. (Janine) Kohl of London, England; her brother, Thomas C. (Deborah) Kennedy resides at Rocky River, Ohio; grandchildren are Dylan Kohl, Nora Kohl, Hugh Kohl and Kenneth A. Kohl; also surviving are step-daughter, Joy Baker of New Philadelphia; and step-son, Mark (Sarah) Baker of Union, Kentucky; step-grandchildren are Missy (Dan) McPeek, Matthew (Elaine) Baker, and Andrew Baker; great-grandchildren are Skylar and Makena McPeek, Max, Owen and Gus Baker and Leo Kohl.
According to Betty Lou's wishes, cremation has taken place through the care of Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory. Private burial will be in Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Heckewelder Memorial Moravian Church, P.O. Box 126 Gnadenhutten, Ohio 44629. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Betty Lou by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019