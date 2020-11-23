Betty Louise Echelberry
age 85, of Country Club Retirement Campus at Dover died early Saturday, November 21, 2020, while under the care of Community Hospice. Born in the family home at New Philadelphia on September 18, 1935, Betty was a daughter of the late Everett and Edna Henderson Echelberry.
Betty is survived by a sister, Doris Gump of New Philadelphia; two brothers, Ronald Echelberry of New Philadelphia and Leland (Linda) Echelberry of Massillon; her sisters-in-law, Esther Echelberry of Akron and Pam Echelberry of Massillon as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Alvin and Kenneth Echelberry and a brother-in-law, Edward Gump.
A private graveside service will be held in the Holmes Church Cemetery. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Betty by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
