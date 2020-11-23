1/
Betty Louise Echelberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Louise Echelberry

age 85, of Country Club Retirement Campus at Dover died early Saturday, November 21, 2020, while under the care of Community Hospice. Born in the family home at New Philadelphia on September 18, 1935, Betty was a daughter of the late Everett and Edna Henderson Echelberry.

Betty is survived by a sister, Doris Gump of New Philadelphia; two brothers, Ronald Echelberry of New Philadelphia and Leland (Linda) Echelberry of Massillon; her sisters-in-law, Esther Echelberry of Akron and Pam Echelberry of Massillon as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Alvin and Kenneth Echelberry and a brother-in-law, Edward Gump.

A private graveside service will be held in the Holmes Church Cemetery. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Betty by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved