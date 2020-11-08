1/
REV. BETTY V. (MUTERSBAUGH) ANGELO
Rev. Betty V. Angelo (Mutersbaugh)

It is with great sadness but also with joy that we announce the passing of our mom, Betty. She flew out of this earthly world on November 3, 2020, on the wings of an angel to arrive at her pre-planned trip through the Pearly Gates of Heaven. We are heartbroken that she left us through no choice of her own and at the same time we are joyful that she is with her Lord in the Kingdom of Heaven in her heavenly body and out of her earthly pain filled body. Mom was such a strong believer of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Born on September 3, 1931 to Clarence and Bessie Mutersbaugh.

She is survived by daughters: Linda Warner, Rosemary Bolon (Randy), Patricia Angelo, Donna Frank's (Chuck); sons: Joe Angelo (Peggy), Jerry Angelo (Theresa) and John Angelo who remained by her side and took care of her during her declining health; 20 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren with one great great grandchild on the way; two sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Angelo; and daughter, Brenda Kallaur.

There will be no services for Mom. We would like to thank Heidi and Jake for the additional care of our Mom. "Those who wait on the Lord will rise up on wings like eagles; They will renew their strength; they will run and not be tired; They will walk and not be weary. Isaiah 41:31"

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 8, 2020.
