Betty V. Troyer
85, of Walnut Creek, went to be with her Lord and Master Jesus Christ, whom she faithfully served since her youth, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Pomerene Memorial Hospital in Millersburg after an extended battle with Parkinsons. She was born in Holmes County on Oct. 16, 1934 to the late Valentine and Elva (Kaufman) Burkholder and married Aden Troyer on June 12, 1966. They lived in holy matrimony for 53 years. She was a former school teacher at East Holmes School district for a number of years. After her marriage to Aden, they went north to Canada for four years as missionaries, after which they moved back to Holmes County to raise their family. She was a devout wife, mother, and grandmother, and above all a child of God. She was an unselfish servant of her Lord.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her six children, Steven R. (Rhoda) Troyer of Walnut Creek, Elaine (Simon) Miller of Hartville, Lois (Conrad) Miller and Maribeth (Jeffrey) Martin both of Butler, Ohio, Joyce (Timothy) Overholt of Ripley, W.Va., and Eunice (Jason) Mast of Crossville, Tenn; and 41 grandchildren.
Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Gospel Haven Church in Benton with Bishop Perry Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery near Benton. Friends may call on Saturday 5-7 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. all at Zion Mennonite Church near Benton. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 16, 2019