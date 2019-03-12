|
|
Beulah D. "Tommy" Reichman
1924-2019
94, of Uhrichsville, passed away on March 8, 2019 at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation. Born July 17, 1924 in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Job Workman and Beulah Dase (Patterson) Gatchell. Tommy attended Maple Grove school and worked for Quimby's Bakery, Hall Glove, and was a housekeeper. She cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
On June 15, 1950, she married Ruben "Manny" Reichman who preceded her in death on October 23, 2002. They are survived by their children, Gary Stafford, Alan Reichman, and Patty (Don) Hamilton; grandchildren, Justin and Tony Stafford, Julie and Troy Hamilton, and Traci Reichman; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, Millie Burton, Bernice Best, Francis Rousch, Vernon Gatchell, Chester Gilbert, Bernice Manini, Mamie Nign, Mable Page, and Alice Renicker.
In keeping with Tommy's wishes, she will be buried in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery beside her beloved husband after a private graveside service.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home
740.922.1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019