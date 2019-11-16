Home

BEULAH WILLIAMS GRIBBLE


1929 - 2019
BEULAH WILLIAMS GRIBBLE Obituary
Beulah (Williams) Gribble

90, of Las Vegas, formerly New Philadelphia, died November 6, 2019, at Desert Springs Assisted Living. She was born on March 19, 1929, in New Philadelphia, to the late James D. and Elsie Williams. She was a retired employee of Joy Manufacturing. Also preceding her in death was a brother, Vernon F. Williams; a sister-in-law, Doris (Walker) Williams; a son, James V. Mason Deceased; a sister, Bernice (Williams) Clark; brother-in-law, Louis J.

Surviving are a sister, Hazel (Williams) Flounders; surviving daughter, Janet E. (Mason) Stanek of Las Vegas; two granddaughters; one grandson; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 16, 2019
