Beverly Alice Luyster
age 87, of Piedmont, died peacefully at 2:15 p.m. at home on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by family. Born December 14, 1931 in Moorefield, Harrison County, Ohio, she was the daughter of Clark Campbell Moore and Lela Alice Dunlap Moore. Beverly graduated from Freeport High School in 1949. On July 28, 1950, she married the love of her life, Dean Clayton Luyster and together they had five children. Dean died January 27, 1981. Beverly was a dedicated mother and wife. She retired from the Freeport Press where she worked in the bindery for several years. As a grandmother, Beverly was the matriarch of the family. Everyone gathered at her house on Sunday for dinner to enjoy her cooking and to visit.
Surviving are four sons and a daughter: Dennis (Brenda) Luyster of Moorefield, Jerry Luyster of Freeport, Randy (Debbie) Luyster of Freeport, Kim Luyster of Moorefield, and Sharon Dean of New Philadelphia; 12 grandchildren: Amy, Jeri, Michael, Mandy, Beth, J.R., Faith, Lisa, T.J., Trent, Dustin, and Kyle;
17 great-grandchildren: Aulton, Etta, Nikole, Hannah, Dylan, Joshua, Seth, Audra, Jenna, Zachary, MaKaylyn, Jarod, Breeanna, Brooklynn, Kash, Mallorie, Maverick, and two
great-great grandchildren: Gracie and Alivia. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, David Allen Moore; daughter, Beth in 1966 who was stillborn, a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Dunlap Luyster, a son-in-law, Bruce Dean; a granddaughter, Niki; and a great-grandson, Logan.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 3rd., and a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 S. High Street, Freeport, with Reverend LeeAnn Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Hill Cemetery, Flushing Township, Belmont County, Ohio. The
family request memorial donations be made in her memory to Community Hospice of New Philadelphia. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home's website:
www.kochfuneralhome.net
Koch, Freeport,
(740) 658-3470
Published in The Times Reporter on May 1, 2019