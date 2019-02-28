Home

Beverly J. Black


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly J. Black Obituary
Beverly J. Black 1938-2019

80, of Uhrichsville, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Claymont Rehabilitation Center at Uhrichsville. A daughter of the late Lewis Frank and Rosaline A. (Craine) Miller, Beverly was born July 4, 1938 at Flint, Mich.

She is survived by her children, Carl Louis Schmitz, Lorena Schmitz and Ferna Hamm; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Robert Louis Schmitz and Ronald Hamm.

In keeping with Beverly's wishes there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Beverly by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019
