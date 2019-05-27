|
|
Beverly Jean Garabrandt
79, of Uhrichsville passed away at her home on May 24, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Born October 31, 1939 in Tuscarawas, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Nellie (Barker) Boles. Also preceding her in death are five sisters. Beverly attended school at Tuscarawas. She retired from the Uhrichsville Moose Lodge in 2002 where she was also active with the ladies auxiliary 779. She was also a member of the Uhrichsville Eagles and enjoyed crafting and always will be remembered for her ornery wit.
She is survived by her children, Debra Beal, Penny (Kendall) Matthus, Sue (Ronnie) Abel, Brenda Beal, Teresa (John) Garrett, Richard (Mary) Beal, and William Garabrandt, Jr.; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Beverly, officiated by Pastor Bill Jones, will be held at 11 am on Wednesday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 until 7 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to honor her memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Interim Hospice of Coshocton.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
740.922.1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2019