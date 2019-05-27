Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BEVERLY GARABRANDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BEVERLY JEAN GARABRANDT


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BEVERLY JEAN GARABRANDT Obituary
Beverly Jean Garabrandt

79, of Uhrichsville passed away at her home on May 24, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Born October 31, 1939 in Tuscarawas, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Nellie (Barker) Boles. Also preceding her in death are five sisters. Beverly attended school at Tuscarawas. She retired from the Uhrichsville Moose Lodge in 2002 where she was also active with the ladies auxiliary 779. She was also a member of the Uhrichsville Eagles and enjoyed crafting and always will be remembered for her ornery wit.

She is survived by her children, Debra Beal, Penny (Kendall) Matthus, Sue (Ronnie) Abel, Brenda Beal, Teresa (John) Garrett, Richard (Mary) Beal, and William Garabrandt, Jr.; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Beverly, officiated by Pastor Bill Jones, will be held at 11 am on Wednesday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 until 7 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to honor her memory by a charitable contribution are encouraged to do so to Interim Hospice of Coshocton.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

740.922.1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now