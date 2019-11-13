Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Worship Center
Beverly Rose Jarvis

82, of Tuscarawas, was called home to Jesus on Monday, November 11, 2019, from her residence. Born September 14, 1937 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Vera L. (Camp) Garbrandt.

On November 6, 1955, Beverly married Kyle Peter Jarvis, Jr. with whom she enjoyed over 60 years of marriage until his passing on March 10, 2016. They are survived by their children, Kyle P. Jarvis III, Brenda Retterer, Keith (Beth) Jarvis, and Becky (Jeff) Schrock, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly is also survived by her siblings, Patty Smith and Ronald (Sissy) Garbrandt, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Eric Jarvis; son-in-law, Bill Retterer; brothers, Charles, Richard, and Bobby Garbrandt; and sisters, Wilma Jean Morrison, Margaret Haney, and Donna Diehl.

Beverly was a cook for the Holiday Inn and Dover Station for a number of years before cooking at Colonial Manor until her retirement in 1998. As much as she loved cooking for others, her great joy came from cooking for her family, all of whom she loved dearly. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was a longtime, faithful member of Bethel Worship Center in Uhrichsville.

A reception in celebration of Beverly's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at Bethel Worship Center where her family and friends may gather for a time of sharing memories and refreshments. After a private, family graveside service, officiated by Pastor John Stevenson, she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Worship Center.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019
