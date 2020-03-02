|
|
Biena K. Yoder
74, of 2738 Carlisle Ct., Walnut Creek, OH, passed away on March 1, 2020, at the Walnut Hills Nursing Home after a short period of declining health. She was born on August 12, 1945 to the late Henry N. and Katie P. (Schrock) Yoder. Biena was a caregiver to her special-needs sister, Anna Mae Yoder for many years. She was known in the community as a suit seamstress for over 25 years. She was also employed at Schrocks of Walnut Creek for 18 years where she did casket lining. She was a member of the New Order Amish Church.
Surviving are two sisters and a brother, Niva (Henry) Hershberger of Millersburg, Orin H. (Martha) Yoder of Dundee, and Anna Mae Yoder of home; a brother-in-law, Nelson (late Betty) Yutzy, and a sister-in-law, Arlene (late Roy H.) Yoder; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents; two brothers and a sister, Roy H. (late Jemima) Yoder, Betty (Nelson) Yutzy, and Roman Yoder.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4th., at 9:00 AM at the Daniel A. Miller residence 5590 CR 172, Millersburg, OH 44654 with Bishop Michael Ray Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Schrock Cemetery in Walnut Creek Township. Friends may call at the Daniel A. Miller residence on Monday after 2:00 PM and on Tuesday anytime after 10:00 AM. A special thanks to nieces Wanda Yoder and Joanna Stutzman for their kind caregiving to Biena.
Miller Funeral Care - Walnut Creek, OH
330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 2, 2020