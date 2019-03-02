|
Bill Miller 1939-2019
Age 79, of Dellroy, passed away Thursday Feb. 28, 2019. He was born March 8, 1939 in Blairsville, Ga., a son of the late Reuben and Hazel (Plott) Miller, resided in Canton a short while then Dellroy many years. Bill is the retired owner/operator of Interstate Fire & Security. Following his retirement he owned Miller Equipment in Carrollton. He was a member of Carroll Lodge #124 F. & A.M. in Carrollton.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers, Barbara Nedrow Downs, Jack, Max, L.C., and Gene Miller. Bill is survived by his wife, Norma J. Miller, with whom he celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on Jan. 9th; one daughter and one son, Betty (Paul) Rathbun, and Dan (Janie) Miller; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Andy Rathbun, Sara Rathbun, Rachael (Michael) Parent, and their children, Breck and Dean, Zachery Miller, and Kimberly Miller.
Services will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Bob Smith officiating. Friends may call Monday 4-7 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115. Condolences may be made to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
