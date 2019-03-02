Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BILL MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILL MILLER


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BILL MILLER Obituary
Bill Miller 1939-2019

Age 79, of Dellroy, passed away Thursday Feb. 28, 2019. He was born March 8, 1939 in Blairsville, Ga., a son of the late Reuben and Hazel (Plott) Miller, resided in Canton a short while then Dellroy many years. Bill is the retired owner/operator of Interstate Fire & Security. Following his retirement he owned Miller Equipment in Carrollton. He was a member of Carroll Lodge #124 F. & A.M. in Carrollton.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers, Barbara Nedrow Downs, Jack, Max, L.C., and Gene Miller. Bill is survived by his wife, Norma J. Miller, with whom he celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary on Jan. 9th; one daughter and one son, Betty (Paul) Rathbun, and Dan (Janie) Miller; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Andy Rathbun, Sara Rathbun, Rachael (Michael) Parent, and their children, Breck and Dean, Zachery Miller, and Kimberly Miller.

Services will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Bob Smith officiating. Friends may call Monday 4-7 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio, 2831 Prospect Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115. Condolences may be made to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now