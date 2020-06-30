Birney Jay "Butch" McCauley
Birney Jay "Butch" McCauley

age 69, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a 13 month battle with glioblastoma. He was born on May 4, 1951, in Dennison, Ohio, the son of Birney and Betty (Devore) McCauley. Butch graduated from Indian Valley North High School in 1969. He married Peggy Longseth on Aug. 12, 1989, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton, Wis. Butch was the proud founder of Butch's Foundations, a successful company that he started from the ground up. He loved golfing, camping, college sports, and attending live roots music concerts. Butch was an animal lover and enjoyed attending horse shows with his daughter. He had a knack for making everyone he met feel like a friend and his friends feel like family. Above all, his favorite thing was his immediate family and he loved spending time with them. Butch is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Matt (Megan Evans) McCauley, Leah(John) Jarzombek and Claire McCauley; granddaughter, Evan Ashley McCauley; brothers, Ken (Caren) McCauley and Jim (Nancy) McCauley; and sisters, Dixie (Richard) Albaugh, Sandy Mills, Judy (Bill) Williams and Becky McCauley Menefee; and his favorite dog, Rylee. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Ralph Mills.

A private party celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made in Butch's name to A grace Hospice Care, Brown Paws Rescueor Middleton Outreach Ministry. On line condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.
