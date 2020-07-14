1/1
Bobby G. Donathan
Bobby G. Donathan

12, of Newcomerstown, died Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born Sunday, Aug. 5, 2007 to Doyle and Laurie (Thomas) Donathan.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Bracken Foster officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. The family would like to thank the community for their donations and acts of kindness during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 14, 2020.
