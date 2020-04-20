|
|
Bonita R. "Bonnie" Beem
Jesus called his little angel, Bonita R. "Bonnie" Beem, home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1941 in Akron, and was the daughter of the late William and Bernadine Patterson Driscoll. Bonnie graduated from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild, and was also a member of the Mahjongg Club. Bonnie cherished these organizations and the time she got to spend with her friends. She loved the outdoors, especially working in her flower garden and deer hunting. Bonnie also enjoyed reading, taking long walks, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Most importantly, she was dedicated to her family; raising her children and being with her grandchildren was the center of her life.
A wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Bonnie will be sadly missed by her husband of 58 years, David Beem whom she married on December 8, 1961; children, Todd Beem of New Philadelphia, Craig Beem (companion, Maria Armes), Shelly (Chris) Stubblefield both of Uhrichsville; brothers, Thomas (Kris) Driscoll of Brimfield, Ronald (Pam) Driscoll of Akron; grandchildren, Mason, Seth, Katelin Beem; nieces and nephews, Mike, Rachel, Megan, Danny and Ty.
Private family services will be held. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bonnie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to at 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 20, 2020