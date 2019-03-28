|
|
Bonnie Belle Quillen
91, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton. Born April 10, 1927 in Florien, Louisiana, she was a daughter of the late Eddie and Mary (Scott) Miller. The last of her family's generation, she was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Bonnie was the loving wife of Joseph Earl Quillen, whom she married on April 7, 1944, enjoying nearly 52 years of marriage until his passing on May 10, 1996. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and homemaker for their family which includes a son, Johnny (Beverly) Quillen who survives her; as well as grandchildren: Troy Quillen, Travis Quillen and Tracie (Dave) Beckett; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bonnie was also employed by the former Alsco Anaconda in Gnadenhutten for 27 years until her retirement. She attended Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville for many years.
In keeping with her wishes, a private, family service is planned. She will be interred beside her beloved husband in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019