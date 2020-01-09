|
|
Bonnie E. Creamer
79, of Dover passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1940 in Marion County, Ohio and was a daughter of the late Allen and Marjorie Abrahams Kight.
Bonnie was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Creamer on November 21, 2012; son, Terry Hughes; brothers, Glendon and Virgil Kight; and sister, Marie Townsend.
She had been employed at Tuscarawas County Human Services for many years.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Regina (George "Chip") Green of New Philadelphia; stepson, Robert Creamer II of New Philadelphia; sisters, Alveta Hannible of Sandusky, Geraldine (Fred) Keener of Marion, Jackie (Rick) Wyatt of New Philadelphia; brother-in-law, Jack Townsend of Columbus; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private family services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bonnie may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020