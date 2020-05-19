Bonnie I. Hoffman
of Newcomerstown passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was lovingly being cared for by her daughters Gale and Gwen. Bonnie was born February 12, 1930 in Carrolton to late Scott and Elsie (Hoopes) Becknell. Bonnie was a 1948 graduate of Malvern High School and a 1951 graduate of Aultman School of Nursing. Bonnie faced many health challenges in her lifetime. As a new bride, she contracted Polio. In 1965, she was in a horrific auto accident in Toronto, Canada, in which she was hospitalized for many months. She was also a breast cancer survivor. Even though life sent many trials her way, she never complained about her circumstances. She overcame all her afflictions with a positive attitude, a smile on her face and trust in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bonnie's career as a nurse spanned 46 years, retiring in 1996 as an RN with the Tuscarawas County Health Department. Bonnie recentley celebrated her 90th birthday with her family at her favorite restaurant, Malcuit's, enjoying every bite of her filet mignon! She received many 90th birthday cards from former patients, co-workers and friends, all remembering her beautiful smile and positive attitude. Bonnie was a help mate to her former husband and with their children, raised polled hereford cattle and successfully operated Hoffman Orchards.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Carol (Tom) Neiheisel, Greg (Beth) Hoffman, Gale (Tom) Gruver and Gwen (Paul) Yanai; grandchildren, Nikki (Davey) Miller, Matt (Whitney) Neiheisel, Ben (Amanda) Hoffman and Molly (Andrew) Adams; along with eight great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Mary Becknell. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, one sister, and one sister and brother-in-law. The family would like to thank Dr. Kroen and the nursing staff at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital and to Community Hospice.
The family will have a private service and burial at West Lawn Cemetery to honor the life of their mother and friend.
1 John 5:13 These things have I written unto you, that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.