Bonnie Lancaster
61, of New Philadelphia passed away peacefully in her home following a courageous battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurologic disorder occurring in one in a million people. Born in New Martinsville, W.Va., on June 29, 1958, she was the daughter of Phyllis (Roger) Ault and the late Wesley Lancaster. After graduating magna cum laude from Kent State University in nursing, she began her professional career at Cleveland Clinic, prior to returning to the area and spending the majority of her life as a nurse with the former Union Hospital. She dearly loved her co-workers that became her dear friends. While at Kent State, she received numerous awards for her outstanding nursing services. Bonnie was dearly loved by all who knew her, and loved to spoil her grandson, Asher. He was the joy of her life in addition to her long-time companion, Perry Ballentine. Bonnie also had a heart for animals, and was the proud mother of many dogs, birds, and goats.
Bonnie will be deeply missed by her daughter, Stacey Dennis; her companion, Perry Ballentine; her mother, Phyllis (Roger) Ault; her sisters, Dewie (Carl) Kernan, Shirley Schumacher, and Barbara Hoover; special friends, Jill Morris and Christy Ruble; her dog, Static; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home chapel in New Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. A meal will follow in St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Oldtown Valley. Bonnie's body has been gifted to The Ohio State University Body Donor program. Bonnie's family is eternally grateful for the compassionate care and attention given to her by the numerous staff members of both Union Hospital and Community Hospice throughout her health challenges. Memorial contributions in Bonnie's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. To share memories and condolences with the family, or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019