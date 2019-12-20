|
Bonnie Milhoan
89, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born June 4, 1930 in Guernsey Co. to the late Dewey and Elsie (Talbert) Milhoan. She was a member of Higher Call Ministries of Newcomerstown. She was a Grandparent for Coshocton Headstart. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and serving the Lord. She was a light to all who knew her.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Amber (Brandon) Cornelius and Calli (John) Moran all of Fresno; her three sisters, Peggy Treat and Shirley Mencer of Coshocton and Sharon Lawver of Newcomerstown; her beloved nieces, Susan Ward and Shannin Treat. She was preceded in death by her son, David Milhoan; her brothers, Gene, Vernon and Jimmy Milhoan; and her sisters, Crystal Welch and Juney Adams.
Services will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown with Pastor Jeff Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow at Flat Ridge Cemetery, Kimbolton. Visitation will be Friday December 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Higher Call Ministries, 205 Canal Street, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019