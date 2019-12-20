Home

POWERED BY

Services
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Milhoan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Milhoan


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Milhoan Obituary
Bonnie Milhoan

89, of Coshocton passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born June 4, 1930 in Guernsey Co. to the late Dewey and Elsie (Talbert) Milhoan. She was a member of Higher Call Ministries of Newcomerstown. She was a Grandparent for Coshocton Headstart. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and serving the Lord. She was a light to all who knew her.

She is survived by her granddaughters, Amber (Brandon) Cornelius and Calli (John) Moran all of Fresno; her three sisters, Peggy Treat and Shirley Mencer of Coshocton and Sharon Lawver of Newcomerstown; her beloved nieces, Susan Ward and Shannin Treat. She was preceded in death by her son, David Milhoan; her brothers, Gene, Vernon and Jimmy Milhoan; and her sisters, Crystal Welch and Juney Adams.

Services will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown with Pastor Jeff Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow at Flat Ridge Cemetery, Kimbolton. Visitation will be Friday December 20, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Higher Call Ministries, 205 Canal Street, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -