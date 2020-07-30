Bonnie Sue Rieger



Age 71, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 11, 1949, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Harold W. and Lena J. Sexton Froman. Bonnie attended Strasburg-Franklin High School, where she was an honor student and a majorette, graduating in 1967. She married her high school sweetheart, Michael S. "Mike" Rieger, on September 18, 1970; the couple would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in less than two months. Bonnie was first employed by The Timken Roller Bearing Co., then Key Bank, and later by the W.L. Jenkins Co. from which she retired. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Canton. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; and being a grandmother was a role she that she particularly relished - she loved her grandchildren so very much and doted on them. Bonnie also loved family get-togethers and the holidays, and tried to make all events special. She made the best no-bake cookies, bar none, and her creamed chicken sandwiches were delicious. Many fond memories were created over the years through family vacations, travel, boating and fishing trips. Bonnie was talented artistically, and very much liked crafts and painting. She created beautiful murals in her home and that of her daughter and son-in-law. Bonnie had a great eye for home decor, and, of course, shopping was imperative to find just the right item.



In addition to her husband, Mike, she will be dearly missed by her daughter, Erika (Mark) Drummond of Canton; her very special grandchildren, Zack Oliger, Zoe and Bella Drummond; her sisters, Patricia Faulhaber and Charlotte (Bryon) Miller, both of Canton; and her many nieces and nephews, including great and great-great nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her sisters, Mabel Skaggs and Linda Border; and her brother, Harold W. "Bill" Froman Jr.



Family and friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., Strasburg, on Saturday, August 1, 9:30 - 11 a.m. A funeral service, officiated by Fr. Benson Okpara, will follow at 11. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks are a State mandate. Burial will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Strasburg. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Bonnie, please visit the Obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Instead of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in Bonnie's memory be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste. E, Uniontown, OH 44685, or, to Mercy Medical Home Health Care, 1320 Mercy Dr. N.W., Canton, OH 44708.



