Brandyn James Murtaugh
29, of Uhrichsville, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. A son of Kimberly Murtaugh of New Philadelphia and the late Brian K. Beal, Brandyn was born Aug. 30, 1991 at Dover, Ohio. Brandyn attended Indian Valley Schools where he was very active in sports and was a member of the baseball, football, track and wrestling teams. He then transferred to Dover Schools at the beginning of his junior year and was a member of the football team and graduated in 2010. Brandyn then attended one year at Mt. Union University where he also was a member of the football team. Following his time at Mt. Union, Brandyn became a Calvary Scout in the Ohio National Guard for HHC, 1-145th Armor Regiment. He reached the rank of Specialist before he received an honorable discharge after six years of service.
He was employed for several years by Quanex Building Product at Cambridge. Over the years, Brandyn received many promotions and most recently earned the title of Production Supervisor. Brandyn attended NewPointe Community Church at Dover where he was recently baptized. He had a passion for the outdoors, especially for fishing and hunting and was a true "adrenaline junkie". Most of all, Brandyn will be remembered for his generous spirit and larger than life personality.
He is survived by his mother, Kimberly; his grandparents, Judy and Neil Beal and Daniel Murtaugh all of Dover; his siblings, Brian Beal II of Georgia, Briana (Jay) Reardon of Dennison and Ashley Zorzi of New Philadelphia; two nieces and a nephew, Haven, Aria and Carson Rhinehart; his former spouse, Savanna Treasure and her children, Wyatt Fry and Journey Rowland; his dear friends, Justin Rentsch, Cody Carpenter, Cliff Jackson, Kain Fedeley, Adam Bell and Dalton Ryan and numerous other extended family members and friends. In addition to his father, Brandyn was preceded in death by his grandmother, Judy Murtaugh.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A funeral service celebrating Brandyn's life will be held Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dwight Mason officiating. Cremation will follow the services and a private inurnment service with military honors will be held in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Brandyn by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com
. Contributions may be made in Brandyn's memory to Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County, P.O. Box 466, New Philadelphia, OH 44663