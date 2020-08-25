1/1
Brenda J. Wise
Brenda J. Wise

60, of Newcomerstown passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic. She was born March 21, 1960 in Shinnston, W.Va., to the late Shirley and Jessie (Gross) Smith. She was a graduate of Lumberport High School in WV. She was formerly an employee of Gentlebrook of West Lafayette working with MMRD patients. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved raising, riding and caring for her horse "Raine".

Brenda is survived by her husband, Jeff Wise; her two sons, Bryan (Connie) Fasig of Parma and Kevin (Kelly) Fasig of Medina; four grandchildren, Tyler, Piper, Connor and Abigail. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Smith.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown with Charles Newell officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to ACS-RFL Tuscarawas, 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland OH 44106. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
