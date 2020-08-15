Brenda L. Bishop
Age 65, of Mineral City, passed away Wed., Aug. 12, 2020. She was born Aug. 26, 1954 in Massillon, a daughter of Richard and Vera (Warren) McGuire, and has resided in Mineral City 35 years. She was a 1972 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Brenda enjoyed camping at Pride Valley Camp Ground for many years.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard McGuire. Brenda is survived by her father, Richard (Grace) McGuire and her mother, Vera (Jerry) Diehl; one daughter, two sons, and eight grandchildren, Felicia (Richard) Dinger and their children, Justin, Ricky, and Tyson, Clifton Bishop and his fiancée, Desarae Bland, and their daughter, Jasmine, and Joshua (Samantha) Bishop, and their children, Hayden, Payton, Winston, and Willow; one sister and two brothers, Yvonne (Gene) Strader, Larry McGuire and Donald McGuire.
Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. Interment will be in German Cemetery. Friends may call one hour before the service on Monday. Social distancing and facial covering are required. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
