|
|
Brenda Lee Pozo
52, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Akron Summa City Hospital. A daughter of Linda Lucille (Lendon) Streeter Wilson of Uhrichsville and the late Roy L. Streeter, Sr., she was born June 27, 1966 in Dennison, Ohio. Brenda was a graduate of Claymont High School and Buckeye Career Center's Phlebotomy program who worked in home health for many years for the late Charles Deeds. She loved reading and enjoyed a good murder mystery. Most of all, she loved being with her family, often traveling to spend time with them. She also dearly loved her friends who were like family to her, having been "Aunt Brenny" to many of their children.
She will be deeply missed by her family which includes her mother and step father, Linda and Jim Wilson; son, Thomas A. (Michelle) Grandison; granddaughter, Sophia Grandison; sister, Corarena Streeter; brother, Roy (Wendy) Streeter, Jr.; and nephews and nieces, Drake (Heather) Haney, and Dylan, Kaylee and Lindsay Streeter. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jenypher Wirth, and sister, Sarah Streeter.
Services, officiated by Pastor J. R. Wilson, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Feed Spring Cemetery near Uhrichsville. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, in lieu of flowers.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019