Brent AdamVickers Jr.age 24, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic, from complications of cystic fibrosis. Brent was a kind-hearted, compassionate, talented young man and a beloved son. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music, skateboarding, drawing, fishing and spending time with his parents and younger brother.A private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Burial Park, New Philadelphia. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Brent, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.