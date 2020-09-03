1/1
Brent Adam Vickers Jr.
{ "" }
Brent Adam

Vickers Jr.

age 24, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic, from complications of cystic fibrosis. Brent was a kind-hearted, compassionate, talented young man and a beloved son. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music, skateboarding, drawing, fishing and spending time with his parents and younger brother.

A private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Burial Park, New Philadelphia. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Brent, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.


Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
