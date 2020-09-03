Brent Adam
Vickers Jr.
age 24, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic, from complications of cystic fibrosis. Brent was a kind-hearted, compassionate, talented young man and a beloved son. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music, skateboarding, drawing, fishing and spending time with his parents and younger brother.
A private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Burial Park, New Philadelphia.