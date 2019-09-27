Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BRENT COPELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRENT M. COPELAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRENT M. COPELAND In Memoriam
In Memory of

Brent M. Copeland

November 22, 1987-

September 27, 2016



They say there is a reason,

They say that time will heal,

But neither time nor

reason, Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, That lies

behind our smiles ... No one knows how many times,

We have broken down and cried ... We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt ... You're so wonderful to think of,

But so hard to be without.

Your Loving Family
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.