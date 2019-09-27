|
|
In Memory of
Brent M. Copeland
November 22, 1987-
September 27, 2016
They say there is a reason,
They say that time will heal,
But neither time nor
reason, Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, That lies
behind our smiles ... No one knows how many times,
We have broken down and cried ... We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt ... You're so wonderful to think of,
But so hard to be without.
Your Loving Family
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 27, 2019