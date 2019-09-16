Home

Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
648 Oak Street
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
648 Oak Street
Newcomerstown, OH
View Map
BRET THOMAS BURRIER


1995 - 2019
BRET THOMAS BURRIER Obituary
Bret Thomas Burrier

24, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Newcomerstown, as the result of an accident at Kistler's Lake, a place he loved and had spent much of his childhood. He was born July 6, 1995 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Dr. Jeff and Marianne (Kistler) Burrier. Growing up, he was a 10 year member of the Buckhorn Tribe 4H Club and became a state qualifying pole vaulter his senior year. A 2014 honors graduate of Newcomerstown High School, he went on to attend The Ohio State University. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and belonged to the Masonic brotherhood at Port Washington Lodge #202. Bret lived fearlessly and was passionate about each of his endless pursuits. He loved his family, catfishing, basketball, history, teaching himself piano, and his grandma's sweet tea. His ingenuity, wit, and good natured humor will always be remembered by those he leaves behind.

He is survived by his parents; siblings Woody and Erin

Burrier; maternal grandparents, John and Ruth Kistler; and

paternal grandparents, Dave and Linda Burrier. He will be

dearly missed by his many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends,

and extended family.

Calling hours and funeral service will be held at Christ

United Methodist Church, 648 Oak Street, Newcomerstown, on Tuesday, September 17th with calling hours 3-6 p.m. and funeral immediately following. Online condolences may be made at:

www.addyfuneralhome.com

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019
