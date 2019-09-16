|
|
Bret Thomas Burrier
24, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Newcomerstown, as the result of an accident at Kistler's Lake, a place he loved and had spent much of his childhood. He was born July 6, 1995 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Dr. Jeff and Marianne (Kistler) Burrier. Growing up, he was a 10 year member of the Buckhorn Tribe 4H Club and became a state qualifying pole vaulter his senior year. A 2014 honors graduate of Newcomerstown High School, he went on to attend The Ohio State University. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and belonged to the Masonic brotherhood at Port Washington Lodge #202. Bret lived fearlessly and was passionate about each of his endless pursuits. He loved his family, catfishing, basketball, history, teaching himself piano, and his grandma's sweet tea. His ingenuity, wit, and good natured humor will always be remembered by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his parents; siblings Woody and Erin
Burrier; maternal grandparents, John and Ruth Kistler; and
paternal grandparents, Dave and Linda Burrier. He will be
dearly missed by his many aunts and uncles, cousins, friends,
and extended family.
Calling hours and funeral service will be held at Christ
United Methodist Church, 648 Oak Street, Newcomerstown, on Tuesday, September 17th with calling hours 3-6 p.m. and funeral immediately following. Online condolences may be made at:
www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 16, 2019