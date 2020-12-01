Brian Neibert
age 60, of Wickliffe, passed away after a brief illness on November 25, 2020. He was born in Dover, OH and spent his formative years in New Philadelphia,OH. He was a proud and loving husband, stepfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and dear friend who will be greatly missed. He was proudly employed at Speedway in Mentor. In his free time Brian enjoyed attending Indians games with his wife Jonnie. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and bowling in his leisure time.
Brian was a graduate of Indian Valley North HS, class of 1979. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Theology from Atlantic Baptist Bible College in Virginia. Brian and Jonnie also spent 6 years in Uruguay on a mission trip.
Brian is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jonnie Neibert (nee West). He is also survived by sisters Kay (Bob)Reardon and Trudy Neibert. Brian also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Helyn Neibert, his stepmother Kate Neibert, sisters Evelyn Dupler and Dotty VanScoy, grandchildren Ieshia Bender and Daniel Bender.
Please make memorial donations to The American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org