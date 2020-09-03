1/1
Brian Scott Cottrell II
1992 - 2020
Brian Scott Cottrell II

27, of Dover, Ohio, died suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Brian was born Nov. 14, 1992 in Dover, Ohio, and graduated from Tusky Valley High School. He was currently employed as a tree-trimmer, having worked for several area tree services over the years. He enjoyed his work and was quite adept at climbing trees. An enthusiastic outdoorsman, he was fond of spending his leisure time hunting and fishing, but most of all, he loved being around friends and family, particularly his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his father, Brian Scott Cottrell of Uhrichsville, Ohio and his mother and step-father, Shelva (Snider) and Donnie Irwin of Magnolia, Ohio. A host of friends and relatives remember him with love including, but not limited to, his paternal grandmother, Laura Cottrell of Dover, Ohio, and his siblings, Tamatha Snider of Magnolia, Ohio, John Snider of Weirton, W.Va., Jason (Kimberly) Snider of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and David Irwin of Magnolia, Ohio. Furthermore, he leaves behind his beloved son, Lucas Cottrell, and friend and former spouse, Nicole Cottrell, both of Bolivar, Ohio.

No formal funeral services are currently scheduled. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740) 269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
