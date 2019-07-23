The Times Reporter Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
South Broadway United Methodist Church
New Philadelphia, OH
Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
BRIAN T. LEHIGH


1960 - 2019
Brian T. Lehigh

59, of Canton, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical in Canton. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 16, 1960 to Mary E. (Jolly) Lehigh-Sears of Dover and the late Daniel T. Lehigh. He was an Army veteran and served with the 82nd Airborne Division, the 20th Engineer Brigade (Airborne), the 11th Special Forces Group (Reserves), and the 19th Special Forces Group (National Guard). He was decorated by the military, earning and Army Commendation Medal an Army Achievement Medal. He enjoyed reading, martial arts with rankings in four different styles, origami and cooking. He had worked for a major defense contractor on a State project and for the Ohio Army National Guard as a full-time civilian. He also had rough necked on a drilling rig, been a roustabout, and service rig hand.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings, John Lehigh of Gahanna, Elizabeth (Steven) Thomakos of New Philadelphia, and Susan (Shinichi) Moriyama of Portland, Ore.; five nieces and nephews, Corporal Dillon (Lily) Thomakos with the US Marine Corps, Spencer Thomakos, Olivia Thomakos, and Cameron Thomakos all of New Philadelphia, and Sage Daniel Moriyama of Oregon; and great-niece, Luna Elizabeth Thomakos of Hawaii.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Broadway United Methodist Church in New Philadelphia with Rev. Mick Foster officiating. Burial will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. The family suggests that memorials in Brian's name be made to any .

Published in The Times Reporter on July 23, 2019
