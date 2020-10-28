1/1
BRIANNE LYLN FURNISS
1980 - 2020
Brianne Lyn Furniss

40, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House on October 26, 2020, following a 2-year struggle with brain cancer. Born in Dover on February 3, 1980, she was the daughter of Sandra K. (Shivers) Scott of Massillon and Rodney (Eileen) Furniss of New Philadelphia.

Brianne will be deeply missed by her parents; her two daughters, Morgan Esber of Cleveland and Stella Tompkins of Dover; her brother, Larry Petraus of Fairview Park; her aunts, Melodie (Ron) Johnson of Dover and Kathy (Bill) Gintz of Dover; cousins: Travis and Ross (Katie) Johnson, Aimee Gintz, and Robyn (Brian) Hughes; and a great-nephew, Matthew Hughes. Brianne was preceded in passing by her grandparents, James and Mary Furniss, Harry and Doris Shivers; and her uncle, James Furniss.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Brianne's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. All are welcome to send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located at: www.GeibCares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 28, 2020.
