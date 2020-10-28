Brianne Lyn Furniss
40, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in the Community Hospice Truman House on October 26, 2020, following a 2-year struggle with brain cancer. Born in Dover on February 3, 1980, she was the daughter of Sandra K. (Shivers) Scott of Massillon and Rodney (Eileen) Furniss of New Philadelphia.
Brianne will be deeply missed by her parents; her two daughters, Morgan Esber of Cleveland and Stella Tompkins of Dover; her brother, Larry Petraus of Fairview Park; her aunts, Melodie (Ron) Johnson of Dover and Kathy (Bill) Gintz of Dover; cousins: Travis and Ross (Katie) Johnson, Aimee Gintz, and Robyn (Brian) Hughes; and a great-nephew, Matthew Hughes. Brianne was preceded in passing by her grandparents, James and Mary Furniss, Harry and Doris Shivers; and her uncle, James Furniss.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Brianne's memory may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.