BRIDGETT NICOLE KEIM
Bridgett Nicole Keim

29 of Beach City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Beloved daughter of Marion and Linda Keim, sister of Kaylee (Mitch) Devoll; and Aunt to Ryder and Blake Devoll. She is also survived by her paternal grandfather, Steve Keim of Wilmot; aunts and uncles: Barb Jones and Brad Jones of Dover, Tom and Debbie Jones of Mansfield, Dwight Justice of Dover Carol and Jim Infield of Orrville; and many cousins and friends and her constant companion, her beloved dog Gypsy who was always by her side. She was preceded by her paternal grandmother, Ada Keim; her maternal grandparents, Betty and Veryl Jones; her Aunt Nettie and Aunt Kathie. Bridgett graduated from Garaway High School in 2009 and Bradford Vet Tech School in 2011. Bridgett had a love for animals, having previously worked at East Holmes Vet Clinic and Fulton Animal Hospital. Bridgett also loved art, especially painting and doing murals. In honor of her love for animals, memorial contributions can be made to Stark County Humane Society.

Calling hours will be (TODAY) Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Christian Life Mennonite Church, Kaylor Rd., Beach City. Funeral services will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christian Life Mennonite Church. Masks are optional. Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lantzer, 330 756 2121

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 13, 2020.
