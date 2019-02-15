Brock A. Bennington



37, of Canton passed away in his home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born in Bakersville on July 26, 1981, which he shared with his paternal grandmother, Patricia (Beamer) Bennington. He was the only son of Jeff and Kim (Lower) Bennington of Bakersville. He graduated from Ridgewood High School in 2000 and Ohio University in in 2006 with a degree in Business Administration. He began his career during high school with The Longaberger Company until 2004, following with family owned C & J Gas Ltd. Brock took control and with his love of numbers and organization led the business into a future of profitability, which led to the sale to a major competitor. An accomplishment he and his family were very proud of. Brock's professionalism and passion for business paved the way for many career opportunities with the Suarez Corporation and most recently as the Chief Financial Officer of Omni Orthopedics. Brock had such a kind heart and will be greatly missed by all who took the time to know him, but especially by his family and close friends.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his partner, Shane Brown; his cat, Moo Moo; his two sisters, Brooke and Cory Miceli, and Bethany and Darren Green; his beloved nephews and nieces: Conner, Colton and Cassie Miceli and Hunter and Maci Green; maternal grandparents, Edgar and Nellie Lower; uncles and aunts, Tim and Karin Bennington, Jerry and Lois Lower, Cheryl and Tim Specht, and Faye Bennington, along with many cousins and friends and Shane's mother, Darcie and Tom Schmidt, his sibling, Jason and Brandy Brown; their children, Rachel and Nina Brown his grandmother, Roberta (Pete, deceased) Geiselman and his aunt, Shelly and Bill Kritek. Brock was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ernest "Bud" and Patricia Bennington; and a sister, Brittany.



Services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home, 115 Andreas Drive in Sugarcreek with Pastor Rod McBride officiating. Burial will be Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services of Saturday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website.



