Bruce A. Haney
Age 74, of New Philadelphia, passed away, early Sunday, October 18, 2020, with his wife by his side, while in the care of Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia. Born on April 13, 1946, in Twin City Hospital at Dennison, Bruce was a son of the late Floyd "Kidd" and June "Pauline" (Mathias) Haney of Goshen. He was a 1964 graduate of the former Midvale High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1965. He held Top Secret Clearance and was stationed for two years in Mannheim, Germany during the Vietnam Era. Bruce was honorably discharged in 1968. On November 28, 1969, he married the former Janice Gibbs. Bruce was a loving, hardworking, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He retired from FIBA in Midvale in 2015. His greatest joys in life were family dinners and the countless trips with family to Atwood Lake Resort. He was an avid reader, who also loved hunting and clay shooting and did so until his health no longer permitted him to be active.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years, Janice; their son, Brandon A. (Terri) Haney of Scio; grandson, Cole (Heather); granddaughters, Thea and Carys and a great-granddaughter, Clair. Completing the family is a brother, Bill (Kathi) Haney of Uhrichsville and a brother-in-law, Jay (Karen) Gibbs of Midvale.
In keeping with Bruce's wishes, cremation will take place with no public services. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions in Bruce's name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lori Davis for all of her loving care and attention.
To my beloved husband: "Thank you for sharing your life with me and having the honor of being your wife. Thank you for making me strong. Until I am in your arms again!" – Love, Janice
