Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Bruce Allen Lemasters


1959 - 2019
Bruce Allen Lemasters Obituary
Bruce Allen Lemasters

age 60, of New Philadelphia passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2019, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in Belmont County. Born on April 22, 1959, in Dover, he was the son of John and Carol (Googash) Lemasters. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Lemasters; grandparents, George and Carrie Googash, and Ernie and Thelma Lemasters. He attended New Philadelphia High School. Bruce honorably served our country in the United States Army. He worked at Richard Fence in Akron for many years. Bruce was a member of the New Philadelphia VFW and AMVETS. He enjoyed playing cornhole with his brother Jon. The cornhole duo named themselves, "Thunder and Lightening." He also enjoyed golfing and was a member of a golf league, where he was proud to have hit a hole in one. Bruce had always loved motorcycles and could not wait to own one of his own.

He will be sadly missed by his mother, Carol; daughter, Kirstin Lemasters of New Philadelphia; son, Bruce Lemasters of Port Royal Virginia; brothers, Jon Lemasters of New Philadelphia, Jeff (Angie Zifer) Lemasters of Dover; grandchildren, Nikolas Wright of Cincinnati, Devon and Dezyree Lemasters of Sandy Valley; aunts and uncles, Pat and Sheila Lemasters of North Carolina, Viola Schlemmer of New Philadelphia, Steve and Susan Googash of Miamisburg.

In honoring Bruce's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor David Wing officiating. Interment will take place at Dover Burial Park where the New Philadelphia VFW will conduct military honors. A meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. To sign an online guestbook for Bruce, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 2, 2019
