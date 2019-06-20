|
|
Bruce L. Adams 1954-2019
64, of Dover passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, under the care of Crossroads Hospice, following a lengthy battle with MS. Born July 4, 1954 in Dover he was a son of the late Jack and Helen Macik Adams who passed in August and September of 2016. Bruce was an avid car enthusiast and collector. He purchased a 1964 Chevy Impala during the 1970's in Texas; his greatest joy was getting his car drivable after being garaged the past 40 years. Many thanks to all who helped make this happen.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deborah "Debbie" Burtscher Adams whom he married on May 25, 1974; sons, Lucas and Logan Adams; brother, Ronald (Tracy) Adams; nephews, Derek, Braden and Cody; and great niece, Alexandria. Bruce will be greatly missed, and was loved by all who knew him well.
Per Bruce's wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bruce may do so by visiting the online obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 20, 2019