Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Bruce R. Norman


1935 - 2020
Bruce R. Norman Obituary
Bruce R. Norman

84, of Port Washington passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Newcomerstown on June 29, 1935 to the late Vernon F. and Flora E. (Osbun) Norman. He was a Newcomerstown High School graduate. On Aug. 29, 1953, he married Ethel J. (Thornton) Norman who passed away on Oct. 5, 2010. He is survived by his son, Wes (Jamie) Norman; his daughter, June (Ron) Daugherty-Kikkawa; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Frederick (Trudy) Norman and Richard (Karen) Norman. In addition to his wife and parents, Bruce was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2020
