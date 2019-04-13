|
|
Bryan L. Reichman
51, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Union Hospital in Dover. Born May 17, 1968 in Dennison he was a son of the late Jim and Mary Ann (Smith) Reichman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by two daughters, Christina (Ryan) Stedge of New Philadelphia and Christina "Tina" (Kevin) Stickler of Florida; eight grandchildren and a brother, Jimmy Reichman of Scio. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Reichman, Jr.
A memorial service will be held Sunday April 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Dover Bible Church in Dover with Pastor Mark Britton officiating. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 13, 2019