The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Dover Bible Church
Dover, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Reichman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan L. Reichman


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bryan L. Reichman Obituary
Bryan L. Reichman

51, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Union Hospital in Dover. Born May 17, 1968 in Dennison he was a son of the late Jim and Mary Ann (Smith) Reichman. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by two daughters, Christina (Ryan) Stedge of New Philadelphia and Christina "Tina" (Kevin) Stickler of Florida; eight grandchildren and a brother, Jimmy Reichman of Scio. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Bryan Reichman, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Sunday April 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Dover Bible Church in Dover with Pastor Mark Britton officiating. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now