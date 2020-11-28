Burton O. Durr
80, of Newcomerstown travelled his final journey in this life on November 25, 2020. He courageously fought against cancer and complications from a stroke. Born in Ervin, WV, December 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Willis J. and Clara Gay (Lipscomb) Durr. Burt grew up on a farm in Red House, Maryland. After graduating, he moved to Ohio, where he worked for several tree service companies. In 1987, he established his own business, Durr's Tree Service, from which he retired. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, and gardening, especially taking care of his 10 feet tall tomato plants.
He is survived by his wife, Charlette, with whom he enjoyed 30 years together. His blended family has four sons, Richard (Jerri) Durr, Steven (Debi) Durr, Kevin (Lori) Miller, Kenny (Shannon) Miller; and a daughter, Kellie (Darcy) Frew. He had 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Justin, a grandson, was his hunting buddy and spent many hours out in the woods with his grandpa. Also surviving are three sisters, Twila Williams of Grantsville, MD, Betty Elliot of Red House, MD, Mabel Houser of Adrian, MI; and half brother, Donald (Bertha) Moats of Kirtland, NM. He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Durr. Thank you to the staff of Riverside Manor for caring for Burt at this difficult time, and also a special thank you to his hospice aide and nurse from Crossroads Hospice.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A family memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Burt's memory to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Suite E, Green, OH 44685. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Addy, 740-498-8111