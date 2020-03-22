Home

R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
C. Vaughn Stull


1951 - 2020
C. Vaughn Stull Obituary
C. Vaughn Stull

68, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Union Hospital in Dover, following a brief illness. Born October 30, 1951 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Charles Oran "C.O." and Irene Emma (Page) Stull. Vaughn was a lifelong area resident and a 1970 graduate of Claymont High School. He was employed by Superior Clay from 1976 to 2008 and was also a well-regarded taxidermist for over 25 years. He enjoyed raising whitetail deer for more than 15 years, as well. On July 29, 1972, Vaughn married the former Jean Ann Otto who survives him along with their daughter, Sara (Brian) Dittfeld; son, Vaughn (Caitlin) Stull; and grandson, Gavin Dittfeld. He is also survived by his brother, Duane (Patty) Stull; stepbrother, Randy (Noosheen) Swad; and many nieces and nephews.

According to Vaughn's wishes, no public visitation or service is planned. He will be interred in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 22, 2020
