Candie Leigh Brownage 60 of Uhrichsville, OH, passed away, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville, following an extended illness. Candie was born in Dennison, OH, on December 17, 1959, the daughter of the late William L. and Patsy L. (Linn) Barnes. In 1978, Candie graduated from Claymont High School. She was employed at Hennis Care Centre, the Dover VFW as a cook and she also was a babysitter. Candie was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville. She was a member of the Tusky VFW Auxiliary. Candie enjoyed watching her son Bill play baseball, vacationing in Niagara Falls, taking care of her family, crossword puzzles, playing solitaire on her tablet and she loved to work in her yard.On August 21, 1983, Candie married Jay Brown, who survives of the home. Also surviving is her son, William "Bill" Brown of Magnolia; sister, Crystal (Craig) Mishler of Uhrichsville; nephew, Adam (Emily Emerine) Mishler of Canfield; brothers-in-law, Lindy Brown and Rondo Brown; sister-in-law, Emma (Ken) Sattler; great nephew, Elijah Mishler; great niece, Issabelle Emerine; and her dog Tigger. In addition to her parents, Candie is preceded in death by a grandson, Braxton Brown.Graveside services for Candie will be held at 12:30 p.m., on June 10, 2020, at West Union Cemetery in Gilmore, with the Pastor Larry Malterer and Pastor Heidi Willison officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740.922.3153